Anti-Malaria Drug May Help Treat Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: Study

An existing malaria drug, artemisinin, shows promise in treating Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) symptoms. A small clinical trial involving 19 women with PCOS found that artemisinin improved menstrual cycle regularity and lowered testosterone levels, a common hormonal imbalance in PCOS, the New Scientistreported.

PCOS disrupts hormone production, leading to irregular periods, infertility, and other symptoms. These hormonal imbalances can also cause insulin resistance, contributing to weight gain and worsening the condition.

Current PCOS treatments address individual symptoms. Laser hair removal and birth control pills are often used, but a single, effective treatment has been elusive.

Researchers stumbled upon a potential breakthrough while studying fat cells in mice. Qi-Qun Tang of Fudan University, China, observed that artemisinin reduced symptoms in mice with a PCOS-like condition.

A subsequent trial involving 19 women with PCOS yielded positive results. All participants experienced lowered testosterone levels after three months of artemisinin treatment. Most also saw a decrease in another PCOS marker, the anti-Mullerian hormone. Additionally, 12 women experienced restored menstrual regularity.

Further research suggests artemisinin might work by regulating testosterone production within the ovaries. However, Stephen Franks of Imperial College London proposes another potential mechanism - improved insulin sensitivity. While the study participants had healthy weights, weight loss often improves PCOS symptoms, suggesting a possible link between artemisinin and insulin regulation.

The existing safety profile of artemisinin as a malaria treatment offers a significant advantage. Elisabet Stener-Victorin of the Karolinska Institute highlights this existing safety data as a reason why artemisinin could be quickly developed into a new PCOS treatment, pending further research through larger, randomized trials.

