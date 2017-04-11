Stayzilla Founder Yogendra Vasupal, Whose Arrest Angered Tech Titans, Finally Gets Bail

Yogi Vasupal had been in jail for four weeks before a hearing for his bail was held.

Chennai: Stayzilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal, popularly known as Yogi, has been granted bail today in Chennai, nearly a month after he was arrested in a manner which provoked protest by India's biggest tech bosses. They had written an open letter to the government, declaring that the treatment of Mr Vasupal, who is 34, makes "India look like the worst place, a nightmarish choice to become an entrepreneur." Mr Vaspual can leave jail if he furnishes a deposit of 40 lakhs to the Madras High Court.