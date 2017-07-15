Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri Sector

Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was severely injured in the fire exchange that happened at 1.30 pm in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. He later died of his injuries.

Updated: July 15, 2017
The soldier who has been killed in ceasefire violation by Pak army is survived by his wife.

Srinagar:  A soldier has been killed in unprovoked firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir today, defence spokesperson said.

Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer, 35-year-old from border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, was hit during the firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops on the Indian forward posts, the spokesman said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Rajouri sector at around 1330 hours today. Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he said.

The soldier is survived by his wife Wasim Akhtar.

Earlier today, a CRPF officer was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, a police official said.

Unidentified terrorists threw a grenade at a patrolling party of the Central Reserve Police Force in the main town of Kulgam, about 70 km from Srinagar.

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter today that broke out in the Satora area of Tral, around 36 km from Srinagar. The bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered, said a senior police officer.

With inputs from PTI

