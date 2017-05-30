Singer Abhijeet's New Twitter Account Suspended Too

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya returned to Twitter yesterday with a new, unverified account @singerabhijeet, days after it was suspended over his controversial posts. The new account has been suspended too."The account you are trying to view has been suspended," read a message on the Twitter page that the 58-year-old singer set up on Monday.Abhijeet had launched his account with a video post alleging attempts to stop him from expressing his views. "I have started this new Twitter account till my verified account is not active again. You can only follow me on this account the rest are fake. They are causing me trouble. Boliye jai hind, bharat mata ki jai. Vande Matram. I am back. We will together eliminate all those who raise their voice against the country," he said.His tweet read: "#VandeMatram. I am back #Antinationals can't stop my voice, salute to #IndianArmy."He told the ANI news agency that it was "very important" for him to stay on Twitter."Twitter earns its revenue through us...Only losers, left-minded, Maoists are baffled and have found a platform to spit venom... I will expose such people and it is very important for me to stay on twitter," he said.Last Tuesday, Twitter had suspended Abhijeet's verified account over his provocative comments, especially targeting women including JNU leader Shehla Rashid.A day later, his colleague Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, explaining in 24 tweets that he was saddened by what he perceived as a lack of freedom of speech. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal last week alleged that he had been "forced" by Twitter to delete a comment in which he had said author Arundhati Roy should be tied to an army jeep - a reference to the "human shield" video in Kashmir.