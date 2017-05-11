Shop Online Soon With Fool-Proof, Iris-Scan 'Aadhaar Phone'

A homegrown cellphone operating system developed by a group of IIT men could be the first to become Aadhaar authenticated. Its makers are working out a system that will allow users to carry out online transactions using iris scanning system. The fool-proof method, the company hopes, will help popularise non-cash, digital transactions, which is one of the key initiatives of the Narendra Modi government.Indus OS is the second-most popular operating system in the country after Android. Within two years of its launch, the system -- which is incorporated in at least 65 smartphone brands including Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon and Swipe -- has cornered 7 per cent of the market, which translates to 7 million people.With the Narendra Modi government pushing to link the Unique Identity Number to bank accounts, mid-day meal schemes and government subsidies, the day is not far when every phone in India will become Aadhaar authenticated, reason its makers."Over the next 2 to 3 years, every phone in India will have Aadhaar," said Rakesh Deshmukh, chief of Indus OS. "We have partnered with Delta ID, which is the ID software manufacturer company...We have reached a point where we have built a kind of a hardware capability which is to scan your Iris from your cellphone camera."This, the makers hope, will further help popularize the Indus OS, which already has several features that are tailor-made for India's vast semi-literate population - people who shy away from using a smartphone due to language barrier.Indus OS incorporates 12 regional languages, which can be installed by the swipe of a finger. The Indus Reader feature allows the user to convert text to regional languages and hear the converted audio. This means even a webpage can easily be heard by an interested user. These features, says user Santosh Panigrahi, makes the phone particularly attractive for him."I can read only Oriya hence I just switched to using this smartphone that allows me to read my messages and even the icons in a language of my choice," he said.