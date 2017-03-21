Settle Ayodhya Ram Temple Dispute Outside Court, Advises Supreme Court

The issue of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which has been pending for six years, should be sorted out outside court, the Supreme Court has said. The top court assured that it would step in only if the matter can't be resolved through talks."It is an issue of sentiment and religion. First sit together and sort out. Both sides have moderators and hold meeting," said Chief Justice JS Khehar, while hearing a petition by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. In response, Mr Swamy said it is difficult to make both communities sit together and only judicial intervention is needed. The Chief Justice asked Mr Swamy to mention the case on March 31.Mr Swamy had requested the court to take up the appeal to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which has been pending before the top court for six years.In 2010, the court had put a freeze on a judgment by the Allahabad High Court that Lord Ram was born under the central dome of the makeshift temple in Ayodhya and Hindus have the right to worship there.The makeshift temple came up after Kar Sevaks had pulled down a masjid that had been standing on the spot since the days of Mughal Emperor Babar. The site was popularly believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.