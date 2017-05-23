Seen Allu Arjun In Duvvada Jagannadham Song DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj Yet?

The first song of Telugu star Allu Arjun's upcoming film Duvvada Jagannadham was unveiled on Monday. Titled DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj, the song gives a fabulous introduction of Allu's character in the film. Duvvada Jagannadham is one of the most-awaited films of Allu Arjun. It stars Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde opposite Allu. The first poster of the film was unveiled earlier in May, through which, the makers of the film had announced about DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj's release. DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj is sung by Vijay Prakash and music courtesy goes to Devi Sri Prasad. Allu and Devi Sri Prasad have collaborated for films such as S/O Satyamurthy, Arya, Julayi and Arya 2.
Highlights
- DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaj is sung by Vijay Prakash
- Allu Arjun stars opposite Pooja Hegde in Duvvada Jagannadham
- Duvvada Jagannadham releases on June 23
Check out DJ Saranam Bhaje Bhaje song here:
In the film, Allu Arjun plays a Brahmin cook while Pooja stars as an educated, modern girl. The film features their love story. Duvvada Jagannadham is directed by Harish Shankar, maker of films like Gabbar Singh, Mirapakay and Ramayya Vasthavayya.
Here's the first poster of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Duvvada Jagannadham.
DJ DUVVADA JAGANNADHAM MOVIE AUDIO POSTER pic.twitter.com/AL6di0hxFV— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 8, 2017
Watch the teaser of Duvvada Jagannadham.
Last seen in the 2016 film Sarrainodu, Duvvada Jagannadham is Allu Arjun's first release of this year. After the film, the 34-year-old actor will start prepping for Na Peru Surya Na Illu India, opposite Kannada actress Rashmika Mandanna. The film was officially launched in April. Na Peru Surya Na Illu India will be directed by debutant Vakkantham Vamsi.
Meanwhile, Duvvada Jagannadham is Pooja Hegde's third Telugu film.
Duvvada Jagannadham is scheduled to release on June 23.