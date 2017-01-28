Sanjay Leela Bhansali Cancels Shoot Day After Assault, Padmavati Crew May Return To Mumbai

Jaipur: A day after Sanjay Leela Bhansali was assaulted on the sets of his film Padmavati in Jaipur, the award-winning filmmaker has decided to temporarily halt the shoot and the entire crew may return to Mumbai.
Mr Bhansali was slapped and his hair was pulled by protesters who alleged that the film distorts history. Members of the Rajput Karni Sena stormed the film's sets at the historic Jaigarh Fort and assaulted Mr Bhansali, filming the entire incident on their mobile phones. They also vandalised the equipment.
Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has controversially said that it is "natural to be angry".
"Anger should not be shown by breaking the law. It's natural to be angry but people should come to the police who will then investigate. We will now probe and find out who's at fault and who's not," he said.
Some of the attackers are seen on camera. But five people detained by police after the attack were let off today as no complaint was filed.
Padmavati, a historical drama, is based on the story of Queen Padmini, who famously refused to submit to Emperor Alauddin Khilji when he arrived at the Chittorgarh fort with his army. The queen killed herself along with scores of other women before he stormed the fort.
The protesters alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The allegations are unconfirmed, but the Rajput Karni Sena demands that Mr Bhansali "delete such scenes".
"We had warned the filmmaker against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested," said a leader of the group, Narayan Singh.
India's top film personalities have come out in support of Mr Bhansali and say they are horrified and outraged at the vicious assault.