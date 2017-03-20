Rs 18 Crore In Assets Of Zakir Naik's Outfit Seized By Authorities

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 18.37 crore of the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), an NGO based at Dongri in south Mumbai, in the Zakir Naik money laundering case, today.The National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a second notice to the controversial 51-year-old Islamic preacher today, asking him to appear at the headquarters here on March 30 for a case filed against him under an anti-terror law.Earlier this month, the NIA had issued the first notice to Mr Naik, asking him to appear on March 14.The second notice has been sent to Mr Naik's Mumbai residence. He is currently believed to be staying in Saudi Arabia to escape arrest, after his actions came under scanner following accusations that he had inspired some of the terrorists who attacked a cafe in Dhaka last year.An FIR against Mr Naik and his associates was registered by the NIA in November last year. The physician-turned-preacher has been booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have also been slapped on him.In the FIR, the NIA alleged that Mr Naik incited Muslim youths to commit unlawful and terrorist acts, the official said. The Centre had declared IRF an unlawful organisation under the UAPA. The Delhi High Court recently upheld the decision to immediately ban IRF, saying the organisation and its president and members were indulging in "unlawful activity".Besides the IRF, Mr Naik is also founding trustee of the IRF Educational Trust and the Islamic Dimensions Trust. The speeches of Mr Naik are banned in the UK, Canada and Malaysia.Mr Naik has rejected all allegations of involvement in terror-related activities and opposed ban on the IRF.