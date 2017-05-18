Rs 1 Crore In Junked Notes Seized In Thane; 3 Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a car at Parsik circle in Mumbra township of Thane district at around midnight on Tuesday.

Police have seized nearly Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency notes from three persons in Thane.

Thane:  Police have seized nearly Rs 1 crore in demonetised currency notes from three persons, who were later arrested.

They found Rs 1 crore in old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 demonetised notes in possession of three persons, including a woman employee of a private bank, an official release issued by Thane police said today.

The three persons were planning to get the notes exchanged for new ones. They were later arrested and a case was registered against them under relevant sections, Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar said.

Police are trying to find out  how the accused got possession of the junked notes, Mr Narkar said.

