Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh To Make Week-Long London Visit

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will today embark on an eight-day private visit to London.This will be Amarinder's first visit abroad after becoming chief minister in March 2017."The chief minister will be leaving for London tomorrow on a private visit. He will be returning on September 15," his media advisor Raveen Thukral said today.Events which are part of his schedule include a few functions which he will be attending for the launch of his book -- "The 36th Sikhs in the Tirah Campaign 1897-98: Saragarhi and the Defence of Samana Forts".The book is a homage to the 21 men of the 36th Sikh (now 4 Sikh) unit who laid down their lives fighting. The book revolves around the lone 22nd man, generally known as Daad, who also perished during the battle.