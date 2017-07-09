PM Narendra Modi To Meet Chief Secretaries On Centre-States Coordination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief secretaries of all the states on Monday at a conference to ensure better centre-states coordination on development projects, an official said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the day-long national conference of chief secretaries and other officials on July 10," the official said.PM Modi is likely to speak with the chief secretaries on ensuring better coordination with the states to removing "regional imbalance and disparities", the official added.The government think tank NITI Aayog's member Bibek Debroy will make a presentation on the financial position of the states after the 14th Finance Commission's recommendations. The top accreditation body Quality Council of India's Chairman Adil Zainlubhai will speak on budgeting based on outcomes and online monitoring of public finance.Other mattes likely to be discussed at the meeting include less-cash economy, ranking on the basis of ease of doing business, direct benefit transfer, agriculture, and health and nutrition, among others.The states will list out their best practices and explain how they handled a range of issues in the most efficient and effective ways.For example, Andhra Pradesh will give a presentation on online management of outcome-based public finance system on real-time. Rajasthan will give details about its electronically managed public distribution system or e-PDS. Bihar will highlight the positive outcome of cash payment under a nutrition programme.The Nagpur Municipal Corporation will give a presentation on a public-private partnership for setting up drinking water and sewage treatment plants.