Notes Ban Has Boosted Honesty In The Country: President Ram Nath Kovind

The generation that fought for India's freedom comprised a diverse range of leaders from across the nation who held different political and social thought, President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address on the eve of the 71st Independence Day. He asked citizens to be partners of the government in creating a new India by 2022 - a "compassionate society" which includes the "humanist component integral to the nation's DNA".The success of the government's flagship programmes and policy decisions such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), voluntarily giving up cooking gas subsidy and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the President said, depends on citizens' participation."I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth. It should be a matter of pride for all of us that the taxes we pay are used for nation building - to help the poor and the marginalised, to build rural and urban infrastructure, and to strengthen our border defences," President Kovind said.He thanked citizens for their "immense patience and understanding" in the days following demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November 2016 - which economists say had wiped out cash from India's informal sector - and "wholehearted support" in the battle against corruption and black money."Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society. We must sustain this spirit and this momentum," the President added.President Kovind in his first Independence Day speech also recalled the role that leaders of the struggle for Independence played, including by the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.He said the spirit of social service and volunteerism is very much alive in India. "Today, in big cities, we may not even know our neighbours... it is important to renew that sense of caring and sharing. This will make us a gentler and happier society and help us understand each other with greater empathy," he said.