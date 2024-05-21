Follow These Simple Tips To Prevent Summer-Related Digestive Issues

There are increased chances of consumption of spoiled and contaminated food during summers

The summer season is here and the excessive heat might be troubling you in more ways than one. The scorching heat makes you prone to several health issues including digestion-related problems. Several factors such as poor diet, improper hydration and excessive body heat can contribute to digestive issues in summer. The digestion process also slows down during the summer season. As a result constipation, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, acid reflux and food pensioning become common. Therefore, it is crucial to follow all essential steps that can help prevent digestive discomfort during the summer season. Keep reading to know some of these from expert.

Digestive issues during summer: Know causes and tips to manage

"Excessive heat can have a major effect on your digestive system, mostly due to dehydration. The body sweats more when it is hot outside. If the lost fluid is not replaced, you may experience dehydration. This can contribute to constipation and slow digestion," explains Dr. Harsh Kapoor, Chairman, Institute of Gastroenterology at Metro Hospital, Noida.

"Extended exposure to heat can result in heat stress, which can induce gastrointestinal problems and cramping in the stomach. In addition, heat can hasten bacterial development and food spoiling, raising the possibility of foodborne illnesses including food poisoning, which presents as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea," he adds.

Vomiting and diarrhea add to the overall fluid loss and worsen dehydration. It also disturbs your body's electrolyte balance and hinders the proper functioning of your digestive system.

Tips to prevent digestive issues in summer:

1. Stay well-hydrated: Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses per day, and more if you're outside. This includes water, drinks with additional salts, and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS).

2. Wear appropriate clothes: If you are stepping outside, wear sunglasses and light, breathable clothes. to beat the heat.

3. Eat right: Eat fresh food only. Avoid consumption of junk food and pre-cooked foods that have not been stored properly in the fridge. Choose freshly prepared home-cooked meals and well-washed fruits and vegetables.

When it comes to dairy and baked products, exercise caution and stay away from creamy items as they can quickly go bad in the heat and cause foodborne diseases.

4. Eat small meals: Having small, frequent meals allows your body to digest the food properly. Heavy meals can also be quite discomforting in the summer.

5. Seasonal fruits and vegetables: most summer foods and vegetables have high water content which can enhance overall hydration.

(Dr. Harsh Kapoor - Chairman (Pan Metro) - Institute of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, GI Surgery & Liver Transplant, Metro Hospital Noida)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.