'Dear Mr Modi, I Love You': When PM Met 26/11 Survivor Moshe In Jerusalem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had an emotional meeting in Jerusalem with Moshe Holtzberg, the Israeli child who survived the 2008 terror attack at a Jewish centre in Mumbai."Anytime you can come to India, anytime you can go," PM Modi told Moshe, holding him close.The Prime Minister kept his arm around little Moshe as he read out a short and warm message for him - "Dear Mr Modi, I love you".The 11-year-old - "Baby Moshe" to millions in India who were moved by his story of loss and survival - was "excited and emotional" about the meeting with PM Modi, his grandparents had said."Moshe will grow up to be a Rabbi and return to India to head Mumbai's Chabad house. He loves football," his grandfather Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg told NDTV."Moshe is excited and emotional. We all are. We attach a lot of importance to the visit of Modi to Israel and his deciding to meet us," Rabbi Rosenberg said.On 26/11, shortly before Moshe's second birthday, his nanny grabbed him and hid inside the Chabad House in Mumbai as terrorists shot his parents dead. She had heard Moshe's cries and found him standing between his parents' bodies.Moshe's parents Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg were directors of the Chabad House."India has given too much love to Moshe and all of us. God bless India and Prime Minister Modi," said his grandfather, adding, "It is nice to know that we have not been forgotten andthat Indians share our pain."Asked if Moshe recalls the Chabad House attack in Mumbai, the Rabbi told reporters, "He doesn't speak much (on the terror attacks) but says Chabad House is his home."Moshe will visit Chabad House when he is 13.