PM Modi Tweets Praise For Nitish Kumar: 10-Point Guide To Bihar Crisis

Nitish Kumar quit as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday evening
Patna: This evening, Nitish Kumar in a shock move quit as Chief Minister of Bihar. He said the approach of his allies, Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav, to a CBI case of corruption filed against them earlier this month, made it untenable for him to remain in partnership with them.
Here is a 10-point guide to this big political story:
"There was no scandal before this, I tried to make it work for as long as I could," said Nitish Kumar to reporters this evening. "My conscience would not allow me to continue," he said.
On July 7, the Yadavs were accused of corruption stemming from Lalu Yadav's term as Railways Minister; their home was raided.
Nitish Kumar dropped broad hints that Tejashwi Yadav, 28, must quit; he was far more direct in demanding that the Yadavs present a detailed defense in public.
"But they refused," he said. The Yadavs and their party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have belligerently said that any defense would be offered to the CBI, and not at Nitish Kumar's behest.
The BJP is meeting tonight in Delhi to decide whether to support Nitish Kumar. If the BJP sides with his law-makers, he will win a trust vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this evening in support of Nitish Kumar "joining the fight against corruption".
"Let's see what happens next," Nitish Kumar said to reporters when asked about an alliance with the BJP. "We will decide on whatever is best for Bihar."
Last month, Nitish Kumar abandoned his allies and other parties to side with the BJP in the election for President of India.
He said the opposition which has formed an 18-party league was "in a mess" thanks largely to the Congress and that it needed to deliver "an alternative narrative" and not "a reactionary narrative" if it wants to counter the PM in the 2019 general election.
But his support for the Prime Minister was first vociferously expressed in November when he stood out as the only opposition heavyweight to back the sudden ban of high-denomination notes.
The corruption case against the Yadavs allowed Nitish Kumar the exit point he was looking for to return to the BJP, say his critics, without making it seem like he is politically promiscuous. In 2013, Nitish Kumar ended a 17-year alliance with the BJP over its decision to promote Mr Modi as its presumptive prime minister. In 2015, he tied up with the Congress and former rival Lalu Yadav to block the PM from winning Bihar for the BJP.