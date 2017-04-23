PM Modi Appeals To States To 'Look After' Students From Jammu And Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a strong appeal to states asking them to help integrate the young men and woman from Kashmir into the mainstream. The comment -- made at the Governing Council meet of Niti Aayog, followed a similar appeal by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.Recently, some Kashmiri students were in thrashed in Rajasthan's Mewar and a hoarding in Meerut had asked Kashmiris to leave Uttar Pradesh. Amid these events and the fresh outbreak of unrest in the state following the April 9 parliamentary by-elections in Srinagar, Ms Mufti had said other states should "take care" of the students from Kashmir, so when they return, they can act as ambassadors of that state.Seconding her remarks, PM Modi suggested that states could also organise events in Jammu and Kashmir in which young people would like to participate. He urged the states to reach out to students from Jammu and Kashmir from time to time.On April 9, around 200 incidents of violence were reported from Kashmir Valley following a poll boycott call by separatists. Eight men had died and around 100 securitymen were injured in the violence. In view of the violence and the state's appeal, the Election Commission had postponed the by-elections in Anantnag, in which Ms Mufti's brother Tassaduq Mufti is a candidate.Days later, widespread clashes between students and the police took place in universities in Kashmir. Around 70 students were injured in the clashes that witnessed teenagers in school uniform and women students in white headscarves joining the protesters.Last year, the five-month protests following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani had been fueled largely by young students. They formed a chunk of the nearly 1000 people who were injured in the action by security forces.As Army chief Bipin Rawat had sounded a warning against Kashmiris who raised anti-India slogans and aided separatists, Ms Mufti had asked parents to control and counsel teenagers.