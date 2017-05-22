Paresh Rawal Says 'Tie Arundhati Roy To Army Jeep', Fuels Twitter

@SirPareshRawal Why not the person who stitched PDP/BJP alliance ? - digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 22, 2017

@SirPareshRawal Am deeply moved by your empathy that brings every character to life in movies. But I'm shocked by your ability to be so violent with words! - Priyanka Borpujari (@Pri_Borpujari) May 21, 2017

Hindi film veteran and BJP lawmaker Paresh Rawal has provoked a storm after commenting on social media that writer Arundhati Roy should be tied to an army jeep, in a reference to the incident last month of the army in Kashmir strapping a protester to its vehicle as a "human shield" against stone-throwers."Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie up Arundhati Roy!" tweeted Mr Rawal on Sunday night.In response to a comment, he also said, "We have a wide variety of choices."The comments have been retweeted over 3000 times within 14 hours. The tweet has received over 6000 likes so far.Mr Rawal is a Lok Sabha parliamentarian from Gujarat. He debuted as an MP in 2014.The human shield footage was among a series of videos that surfaced in Kashmir last month, showing clashes between protesters and security personnel in Kashmir. The army said its soldiers strapped the young man to the front of their jeep as protection from stone-throwers.Among those who reacted to the actor's posts was senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.Arundhati Roy, an award-winning writer, is known for her controversial views on Kashmir but it is not yet known what spurred Mr Rawal's outrageous tweets.Ms Roy's second novel, "The Ministry of Utmost Happiness", will come out next month, almost two decades after her first, "God of Small Things" - for which she won a Booker prize.