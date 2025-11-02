After 4-Year Break, J&K Revives 150-Year-Old Capital-Shifting Tradition

Hundreds of government employees, along with massive convoys of buses carrying official records, travelled from Srinagar to Jammu over the weekend as the 150-year-old tradition of the Darbar Move was formally restored by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The biannual shifting of the capital, Srinagar (summer) and Jammu (winter), which had been scrapped in 2021, officially resumes on Monday.

The Civil Secretariat, the highest seat of the government, is set to reopen in Jammu tomorrow (November 3), making the highest government offices fully functional from the winter capital.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who drove to Jammu this afternoon to inaugurate the reopening, stated that stopping the 'Darbar Move' practice was an "injustice to the people of Jammu" and had deeply hurt the regional balance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It was an injustice to the people of Jammu. It had deeply hurt Jammu and Kashmir's regional balance. By establishing the 'Darbar Move', I have removed that injustice," Abdullah said.

The practice, which was originally started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872, ensured administrative access for people in both regions.

The 'Darbar Move' was scrapped in 2021 by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who cited cost-cutting measures, claiming the abolition would save approximately Rs 200 crore annually.

However, stopping the practice severely impacted Jammu's economy. Traders in Jammu reported significant business losses after the 2021 decision and have consistently demanded the revival of the age-old tradition. In 2022, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries launched a campaign for its restoration. Both trade bodies and political groups argue that the move is not just a means of livelihood but a strong symbol of coexistence and communal harmony.

In a separate development, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has issued an order making it mandatory for the Home Department and allied offices to function from both Srinagar and Jammu.