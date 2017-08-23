On Odia vs Hindi Row, Union Ministers Take A Dig At Naveen Patnaik

The language row was triggered after BJD lawmaker Tathagat Satpathy took offence at Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar writing a letter to him in Hindi.

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2017 00:34 IST
Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Naveen Patnaik in the language row.

Bhubaneswar:  Two Union Ministers - Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar, on Tuesday suggested to Tathagat Satpathy, parliamentarian of Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to take steps so that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik speaks in Odia language. The ministers were in Bhubaneswar to attend the BJP's two-day state executive meeting. The comments came as a rejoinder to Mr Satpathy's recent letter to Mr Tomar in Odia language.

The language row started on Friday when Mr Tomar wrote to  Mr Satpathy in Hindi language inviting him to a programme and the Dhenkanal lawmaker gave him reply by writing back in Odia expressing his "inability to comprehend" the Union minister's Hindi letter.

Mr Satpathy had also suggested that Mr Tomar write to him either in Odia or in English.

Mr Satpathy said that that Mr Tomar was "imposing" the Hindi language on him and other non-Hindi speaking people by writing letter in Hindi.

"It could have been better if he (Mr Satpathy) writes in Odia language to his Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is unable to speak in the state language even after 17 years in the office," Mr Javadekar told reporters soon after landing in Bhubaneswar.

Mr Tomar, however, said: "I will be careful next time when writing to him (Satpathy). I thank him for the suggestion."

"However, I would suggest to him (Satpathy) to ask his chief minister to speak and write in Odia language also," Mr Tomar told reporters here.

