Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As BJP's First Chief Minister In Odisha

Mohan Charan Manjhi -- the first BJP Chief Minister in Odisha -- took oath with his two deputies, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, this evening in a grand ceremony that announced the party's arrival in eastern India. The event is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union ministers and other dignitaries.

Also attending the event in a gesture of old-world courtesy is Naveen Patnaik, the Biju Janata Dal chief who headed the state for 24 years. Mr Manjhi had driven to his residence last evening and invited him for today's event.

The BJP won in the recently held assembly election, winning 78 of the 147 assembly seats. The BJD won 51 seats.

Mr Majhi, 52, a four-time MLA from Keonjhar, is an experienced politician and his public service and organisational skills worked in his favour in the race for the top post, sources indicated. The chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly, he was the youngest of the frontrunners.