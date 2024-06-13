Video: Weeks After Porsche Horror, Car Flings Woman Into Air Near Pune

A woman was injured after being hit by a speeding Wagon-R car in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra. The video of the accident shows her being tossed into air and fly at least 10 feet to land hard on the road. The driver has been taken into custody and the car has been seized, the police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on the afternoon of June 12 at Swaraj Chowk. The woman was later taken to the hospital by the driver, the police said.

The footage from CCTV cameras on the road shows the woman crossing the road when the speeding car came from the left and hit her. The woman flew into the air and landed on the edge of the road. Passers-by were seen flocking to help her.

The woman has been identified at Rekha Joram Chaudhury, who is 40 years old, said Shivaji Pawar, a senior officer of the local police. "After the accident, the injured woman was treated at a private hospital by the driver. She has sustained a minor fracture and is now stable," said Shivaji Pawar, a senior officer of the local police.

The process of filing a case against the driver is on at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station. The driver, a 24-year-old, was not drunk. It is not known why he failed to stop or slow down at the crossing and it is being checked if the car had suffered some kind of mechanical failure, Mr Pawar added.

Two days ago, after a similar incident took place in Hinjewadi area, and a case was registered against the driver.

The accident comes weeks after the horrific Porsche accident, where two young techies were mowed down by a drunk teen driving at 250 kmph. The father and grandfather of the minor have been arrested. The boy, just four months shy of 18, have also been sent to a remand home after massive pubic outrage over the Juvenile Justice Board's decision to release him with the lightest of penalties.

The teen had got initially bail within 15 hours and asked to work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, and to undergo counselling.

(With inputs from PTI)