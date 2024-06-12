Live Updates: Mohan Majhi set to be sworn in as BJP's first Chief Minister in Odisha

Earlier today, Mr Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony

BJP's tribal leader and four-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi will take oath as Chief Minister of Odisha today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around 5 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Manoj Majhi is set to be BJP's first Chief Minister in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of Union Ministers and chief ministers of several states ruled by the BJP are likely to attend the event.

Earlier today, Mr Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony. He drove to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence in Bhubaneswar, where he formally extended the invitation.

The Odisha government also announced that its offices in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for from 1 pm on Wednesday in view of the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are in place for the swearing-in ceremony and a total of 67 platoons of police force have been deployed.

In the recently concluded state Assembly election, the BJP won 78 of the 147 seats, while the BJD bagged 51 seats.

Jun 12, 2024 16:02 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Yogi Adityanath Arrives For Oath Ceremony Of Manoj Majhi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

Jun 12, 2024 16:01 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Pushkar Dhami Arrives For Oath Ceremony Of Manoj Majhi

Uttarakhand CM & BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi

Jun 12, 2024 16:00 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: PM Modi Arrives For Oath Ceremony Of Manoj Majhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi. Governor Raghubar Das and CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi receive him.



(Pics: Odisha Raj Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/hJ4YqkKD22 - ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

Jun 12, 2024 15:59 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Amit Shah Arrives For Oath Event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Bhubaneswar airport

Jun 12, 2024 15:57 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Tight Security Arrangements In Place

The authorities have decided to deploy 67 platoons of the police for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday, an official said.

Apart from the VVIPs, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony to be held at Janata Maidan.

"Tight security arrangements have been made at Bhubaneswar airport, Governor's House and Janata Maidan along with the route connecting the three destinations," Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said.

In the security arrangements, a total of 67 platoons of police force will be deployed.

Three anti-terrorism squads, one Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) unit, dog squad, and anti-sabotage teams have been engaged to ensure proper security at the venue, Panda said.

The police are also checking various hotels as part of the security drill.

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed in several areas on Wednesday. (PTI)

Jun 12, 2024 15:55 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Nayab Singh Saini Arrives For Swearing-In Ceremony

Haryana CM & BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi

Jun 12, 2024 15:54 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Manoj Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik, Invites Him For Oath Event

Hours before the BJP government takes oath of office, Odisha's chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, where he formally extended the invitation.



"I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," Mr Majhi told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.

Jun 12, 2024 15:51 (IST) Odisha Oath Ceremony Live: Himanta Sarma Arrives For Swearing-In Ceremony

Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi