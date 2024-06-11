Who Is Mohan Majhi, Odisha's Chief Minister-Designate: 5 Points

Mr Majhi is a four-time MLA. He won the Keonjhar Assembly seat in these elections with a margin of 11,577 votes.

The chief minister-designate is a strong tribal voice in Odisha and is known for his organisational skills.

Mr Majhi was the the chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly and, at 52, he was the youngest of the frontrunners.

The decision to make Mr Majhi the next chief minister was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers.