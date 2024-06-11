Who Is Mohan Majhi, Odisha's Chief Minister-Designate: 5 Points

Mr Majhi is the MLA from the Keonjhar Assembly constituency.
After 24 years of the BJD's Naveen Patnaik as the chief minister, Odisha is set to see a new leader at the helm with the BJP naming Mohan Majhi as its pick. Mr Majhi will take oath as the chief minister tomorrow.
Here are five points on Mohan Majhi:
Mr Majhi is a four-time MLA. He won the Keonjhar Assembly seat in these elections with a margin of 11,577 votes.
The chief minister-designate is a strong tribal voice in Odisha and is known for his organisational skills.
Mr Majhi was the the chief whip of the BJP in the previous assembly and, at 52, he was the youngest of the frontrunners.
The decision to make Mr Majhi the next chief minister was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting attended by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as observers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Mr Majhi's swearing-in ceremony, which will be held tomorrow evening.