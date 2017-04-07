News Flash
On Cow Vigilante Attacks, Notice To Centre, 6 States Including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

All India | | Updated: April 07, 2017 11:27 IST
Pehlu Khan was killed in an attack by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar

New Delhi:  Amid anger over the killing of a man by cow vigilantes in Alwar, the Supreme Court today issued notice to Rajasthan and five other states, as well as the Centre on a petition asking for a ban on these groups.

The other states that have been issued notice are Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Congressman Tehseen Poonawala had moved the court last year asking for a ban on vigilante groups blamed for attacks on Dalits and minorities in the name of cow protection.

"... The menace caused by the so-called cow protection groups is spreading fast to every nook and corner of the country and is creating disharmony among various communities and castes," the petition said.

On Saturday, a mob of 200 brutally attacked a group that was on its way home to Haryana after buying cows at a Jaipur fair. One of the men, Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old diary owner, died on Tuesday night.

 

