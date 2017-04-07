On Cow Vigilante Attacks, Notice To Centre, 6 States Including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

Amid anger over the killing of a man by cow vigilantes in Alwar, the Supreme Court today issued notice to Rajasthan and five other states, as well as the Centre on a petition asking for a ban on these groups.The other states that have been issued notice are Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka.Congressman Tehseen Poonawala had moved the court last year asking for a ban on vigilante groups blamed for attacks on Dalits and minorities in the name of cow protection."... The menace caused by the so-called cow protection groups is spreading fast to every nook and corner of the country and is creating disharmony among various communities and castes," the petition said.On Saturday, a mob of 200 brutally attacked a group that was on its way home to Haryana after buying cows at a Jaipur fair. One of the men, Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old diary owner, died on Tuesday night.