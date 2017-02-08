Off Goa, The Largest-Ever Naval Exercises With A Focus On The Chinese Navy

BrahMos missile fired from a Kolkata class destroyer turns towards its target

Kamorta Class anti-submarine warfare frigate at TROPEX-2017

Indian Navy MiG-29K blasts of the deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

More than 200 kilometres off the coast of Goa, in the North Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy's nuclear attack submarine, the INS Chakra is on the prowl, scouring the seas for the sound of 'enemy submarines'. One of the fastest and deepest diving submarines in the world, the Chakra, acquired on lease from Russia, has been specifically deployed to train for a new threat - Chinese nuclear submarines operating with increasing frequency in the Indian Ocean. Her 'targets' on this occasion are the Indian Navy's own submarines simulating the movements of not just Chinese nuclear submarines but also Pakistani submarines.The Chakra is just one among more than 60 Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels participating in TROPEX 2017, the largest ever Naval theatre level exercises presently being conducted off the Western coast. The exercises are based around the premise that in the event of a conflict, the Indian Navy has to be ready for complex threats which could all emerge simultaneously.At TROPEX 2017, the Navy simulated a natural disaster on Agatti and Androth islands in the Lakshadweep chain and moved 100 civilians from the islands to the mainland. Elsewhere, at the same time, MiG-29K fighters blasted off the deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya to engage Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 jets launched from Lohegaon airbase in Pune. The Sukhois represented 'enemy' aircraft, which the MiGs had to `intercept' before they could get into a position to `launch' anti-ship missile targeting the Indian fleet. Indian warships participating in the exercises also launched several missiles against simulated threats including made-in-India BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles, the defining weapon system of several of the Navy's newest frigates and destroyers which can sink an enemy ship nearly 300 kilometres away.For the Indian Air Force, the opportunity to train in these exercises has proven to be invaluable. Maritime attack Jaguar fighters which now feature US made Harpoon anti-ship missiles have mounted dozens of sorties targeting the Indian fleet. For the Jaguars, being in a position to simulate the launch of their weapons meant that they too had to evade the Navy's carrier borne MiG interceptors. Another key participant, the Indian Air Force's Il-78 air refuelling tankers, is critical to sustain the fighter operations as they operated non-stop over long ranges over the sea.Unlike in the past, the focus of these theatre level exercises has looked beyond the threat typically posed by the Pakistan Air Force and Navy. Sources tell us China factor was a key focus area. Over the last 3 years, China has deployed nuclear and conventional submarines, warships and fleet-replenishment ships in the Indian Ocean. Last year, a Chinese `Shang' class nuclear attack submarine had docked at Karachi and embarked Pakistani sailors, a move the Indian Navy believes may be the first step to Islamabad leasing its own Chinese nuclear-powered attack submarine. Islamabad has already signed a contract to acquire eight Chinese conventional submarines in a deal worth $5 billion. Bangladesh has recently acquired two refurbished Chinese submarines for $203 million dollars and just last month, Thailand decided to go ahead with a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire three new Chinese submarines.