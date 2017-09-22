Odisha Likely To Receive Rainfall In Next 24-Hours

Odisha is likely to receive rainfall in next 24 hours as Wednesday's low pressure took the form of a well-marked low pressure area over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood.Wednesday's low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood lies as a well-marked low pressure area over northern parts of central Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood on September 21, a bulletin issued by IMD said adding that the associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.The IMD also forecast rain and thundershower at a few places in districts of Odisha during next 24 hours.Under the impact of the well-marked low pressure, the state coast is likely to experience strong gusty surface wind from Southwesterly direction with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely.As the sea condition would be rough to very rough in Odisha coast, the IMD warned fishermen not to venture into sea.Meanwhile, most parts of coastal and interior Odisha have received a good amount of rainfall during last 24 hours.