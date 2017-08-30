Number Of Deaths Due To Swine Flu In Gujarat Rises To 343

With five more deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to swine flu, the number of death on account of the infection in Gujarat since January has risen to 343.As per the bulletin issued by the state Health Department, five persons infected with H1N1 virus died in different parts of the state in the last 24 hours.In last three days alone 20 persons have died during due to the infection.Also, 152 new cases of swine flu were reported on Tuesday.The government said the number of new cases are getting reduced and a total of 3,447 swine flue patients have been cured till date.The bulletin further said that due to the swift action by the Gujarat Government, including door-to-door surveillance, spread of virus has been contained.