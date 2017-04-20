Nitish Kumar Meets Sonia Gandhi, Says 'Don't React To Modi, Set Agenda'

A month after the Congress's drubbing in the latest round of assembly elections, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for a strategy session today. The meeting with the Congress chief, who recently returned from trip to US for medical treatment, took place at her home in Delhi. Mr Kumar's party described the meeting as a long-overdue courtesy visit. But sources said the chief of the Janata Dal United, Congress's senior partner in the three-party Grand alliance in Bihar, has been scouting for allies for a nationwide 'Mahagathbandhan" to beat the BJP in the 2019 general elections.The Congress had fallen back on its staple "introspection" after the drubbing by the BJP. Sources said Mr Kumar's suggestion to the party chief was on the lines of the advice he had given to her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi, who was on the driver's seat for the party campaign ahead of the assembly elections. "Instead of reacting to Narendra Modi, we should be setting our own agenda," he was quoted as saying to Mrs Gandhi.Ahead of the latest round of assembly elections, Mrs Gandhi had away from the public eye. She had not even campaigned in the family turf of Amethi and Rae Bareli -- the party had managed to win only two of the 10 seats that roughly fall under the parliamentary seat. Her last public appearance was during a rally in Varanasi, when she had been taken ill mid-way and had to be brought back to Delhi. Her medical condition has not been revealed by the party.The two leaders had also discussed a joint candidate for the post of the President - Pranab Mukherjee's tenure ends in July. "Sonia Gandhi being the leader of the largest opposition party should take the lead," said JD(U) leader KC Tyagi. Mr Kumar, he said, has already taken up the matter with leaders of the Left parties and received a good response.