UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Registration Begins For 459 Vacancies, Check Deadline, Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2, 2024, on Wednesday. Eligible candidates can apply until June 4 through the websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The examination aims to fill a total of 459 positions.

UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy's 159th course: 100 positions (including 13 reserved for NCC 'C' Army Wing certificate holders)

Indian Naval Academy course: 32 positions (including 6 reserved for NCC 'C' Naval Wing certificate holders)

Air Force Academy Pre-Flying Training course: 32 positions (including 3 reserved for NCC 'C' Air Wing certificate holders through NCC Special Entry)

Officers' Training Academy's 122nd SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) course: 276 positions

Officers' Training Academy's 36th SSC Women (NT) (UPSC) course: 19 positions

UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Educational Requirements

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a recognised university for the Indian Military Academy and Officers' Training Academy.

An Engineering degree is required for the Naval Academy, while for the Air Force, candidates need a graduation degree in Physics and Mathematics at the 10+2 level or a Bachelor's degree in Engineering.

UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Exam structure

The selection will be based on a written test and interview.

Written examination: subjects, marks

For admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy:-

English- 2 hours, 100 marks

General Knowledge- 2 hours, 100 marks

Elementary Mathematics- 2 hours, 100 marks

For admission to the Officers' Training Academy:-

English- 2 hours, 100 marks

General Knowledge- 2 hours, 100 marks

The maximum marks for both the written examination and the interviews will be the same for each course. Specifically, the maximum marks will be 300 each for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, and 200 each for the Officers' Training Academy.