New Rs 500 Notes To Have Inset Letter 'A': 5 Things To Know The RBI said the design of the new Rs 500 notes is similar in all respects to those belonging to the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Rs 500 notes also bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the front side Highlights New batch of Rs 500 notes with inset letter 'A' being issued, says RBI Design of new Rs 500 notes similar to current Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series In existing Rs 500 notes, inset letter can be seen in two number panels



Here are 5 things to know:



The Reserve Bank of India said the design of the new Rs 500 notes is similar in all respects to those belonging to the current Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.



In the existing series of Rs 500 banknotes, first notified on November 8 when the government in a surprise move announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the inset letter "E" can be seen in the two number panels at the upper-left and lower-right corners of the front side.



The Rs 500 notes also bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the front side.



The year of printing and the Swachh Bharat logo is printed on the reverse side. The Rs 500 banknotes also contain an image of Red Fort on the reverse side.



The Reserve Bank of India or RBI is issuing a new batch of Rs 500 banknotes with the inset letter 'A', the central bank said today. In a notification, the RBI said: "In continuation of issuing of Rs 500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter 'A' in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr Urjit R. Patel Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing '2017' on the reverse, are being issued."Here are 5 things to know:The Reserve Bank of India said the design of the new Rs 500 notes is similar in all respects to those belonging to the current Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.In the existing series of Rs 500 banknotes, first notified on November 8 when the government in a surprise move announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, the inset letter "E" can be seen in the two number panels at the upper-left and lower-right corners of the front side.The Rs 500 notes also feature "intaglio printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, bleed lines, circle with Rs 500 in the right" and an identification mark.The Rs 500 notes also bear the signature of RBI Governor Urjit Patel on the front side.The year of printing and the Swachh Bharat logo is printed on the reverse side. The Rs 500 banknotes also contain an image of Red Fort on the reverse side.