Navjot Sidhu Doing TV Shows is Okay, Feels Advocate General: Sources

Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu can take part in television shows and there is no conflict of interest in it, feels the state's Advocate General Atul Nanda, sources told NDTV today. "There is no bar in law for Sidhu to participate in TV show... it is not an office of profit," said sources close to him.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought legal advice on whether Mr Sidhu -- a regular on the blockbuster show hosted by comic Kapil Sharma -- has to surrender his TV career while in government. He has said he waits the opinion of the Advocate General, which was expected by tonight.