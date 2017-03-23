Navjot Sidhu Doing TV Shows is Okay, Feels Advocate General: Sources

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 23, 2017 21:08 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Navjot Sidhu Doing TV Shows is Okay, Feels Advocate General: Sources

Navjot Singh Sidhu quit BJP, negotiated with Aam Aadmi Party, but eventually chose to join Congress.

New Delhi:  Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu can take part in television shows and there is no conflict of interest in it, feels the state's Advocate General Atul Nanda, sources told NDTV today. "There is no bar in law for Sidhu to participate in TV show... it is not an office of profit," said sources close to him.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has sought legal advice on whether Mr Sidhu -- a regular on the blockbuster show hosted by comic Kapil Sharma -- has to surrender his TV career while in government. He has said he waits the opinion of the Advocate General, which was expected by tonight.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READAdityanath Minister's DIY Moment: Grabs Broom In Anger, Gets Sweeping
Navjot SidhuAmarinder SinghNavjot Sidhu TV shows

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreBadrinath Ki DulhaniaBaahubali 2 TrailerBeauty And The BeastMachineTrapped

................................ Advertisement ................................