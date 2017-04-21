National Green Tribunal Asks Delhi Government To Introduce Destination Buses From May 1

The National Green Tribunal directed Delhi government to introduce destination buses from May 1, in a bid to help improve the air quality in the national capital.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to run the point-to-point buses on an experimental basis from Dwarka, Rohini, Janakpuri, CGO complex and Badarpur border.The green panel said these services will start from spots where it is convenient for the public at large.The NGT said introduction of such bus services would facilitate an individual to opt for such a service, rather than driving a car alone on highly-congested roads."The NCT Delhi and traffic police will duly advertise about the introduction of destination buses from April 25 for informing the public," the bench ordered and sought a status report within four weeks.The green panel also directed the Delhi Transport Corporation to maintain these buses and engage their staff for cleaning and maintaining them.The tribunal had earlier pulled up the Delhi government for not starting these point-to-point bus services till date despite its order. Destination buses are the ones which ply from one point to another without any halt in between.The green panel had lambasted the Delhi government after its counsel submitted that there was shortage of buses. The panel had said "it is evident that large number of buses are standing along Yamuna at the depot. We see no reason why state authorities have not implemented our order so far."It also said that such point-to-point buses would result in reducing jams as a large number of people from places like Dwarka and Rohini come to offices in Central Delhi.During an earlier hearing the NGT had said "the traffic on roads of Delhi needs to be reduced by taking various measures that have already been directed to be taken by various authorities, including introduction of destination buses which could certainly help particularly the middle class and single driver from opting for destination buses rather than driving a car individually on highly congested roads of Delhi."It had also asked the AAP government to encourage those using public transport by providing incentives to them.