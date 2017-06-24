News Flash
Narendra Modi Live: PM's 3-Nation Tour To Portugal, US And Netherlands

All India | Updated: June 24, 2017
Narendra Modi Live: PM's 3-Nation Tour To Portugal, US And Netherlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to US to meet President Donald Trump for the first time. The visit is a part of his three-nation tour -- PM Modi will visit Portugal, US and Netherlands -- which began today. On his first leg of the tour, he will visit Portugal, where he will hold talks with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and interact with the Indian community. He will then head to the United States, where he will discuss a host of issues with President Trump that could prominently feature terrorism and relations in South Asia as well. The PM's last stop to Netherlands will seek to boost bilateral ties and deepen economic cooperation.
 

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's 3-nation tour:




Jun 24, 2017
07:52 (IST)
PM Modi's Schedule In Portugal:

5.05 pm: Arrival at Lisbon, Portugal

6 pm: Restricted Meeting with Portuguese PM followed by working lunch

8.05 pm: Press Statements, Exchange of Agreements and Launch of India-Portugal International Start Up Hub

8.40 pm: Visit to Champalimaud Foundation

9.30 pm: Visit to Comunidade Hindu de Portugal and Interaction with Indian community

10.20 pm: Departure for Washington DC

He will arrive at Washington DC at 6am on Sunday.
Jun 24, 2017
07:38 (IST)
