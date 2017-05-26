Cattle Sold In Markets Cannot Be Slaughtered, Says Government

The environment ministry has banned the sale of cattle at animal markets for the purpose of slaughter -- a move that's expected to have huge repercussions on export and the domestic trade in beef and buffalo meat. The ministry clarified that cattle means "a bovine animal including bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and includes camels".Cattle buyers will now have to give an undertaking that the animals are not for slaughter and the market committees will have to check the buyers' bonafides and keep records of sale. The records should be preserved for six months, said the government notification which is effective from today. The new rule also says cattle buyers cannot sell the animals outside the state without permission.Over the last year, rumours of cow slaughter and the sale of beef have triggered violence in parts of the country. In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government which came to power in March, had cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses as promised in its election manifesto. While cow slaughter is banned in Uttar Pradesh, it has a flourishing buffalo meat export industry. India is one of the largest exporters of buffalo meat, selling $4 billion worth of beef in the 2015-16 fiscal year.The sale of beef is allowed in Bengal, Kerala and parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. While cow slaughter was banned in 1939 in Manipur, which at the time was a princely state, beef is now widely consumed by its people.The BJP, which is trying to expand its footprint in the northeast after winning Assam, Arunachal and Manipur, had earlier indicated that it would not interfere in people's food habit.Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was the architect of its victory, had said the party knows that the northeast has "different culture and traditions". "Our aim is the economic development of region, so we do not want to bogged down by an issue which has no economic, political and cultural consequence in here," he had said.