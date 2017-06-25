Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Are The Winners Of Nach Baliye 8

Highlights
- Divyanka and Vivek also took home cash prize of Rs 35 lakh
- Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar took the second spot
- Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal secured the third position
Congratulations #Divek for winning #NachBaliye8 ! Send them your best wishes in the comments below! #NachBaliye8Finalepic.twitter.com/ukCQTQH2UV— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 25, 2017
Meanwhile, this is how the couple celebrated their win with fans and followers.
The finale of Nach Baliye 8 was made extra special with the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, who had a fun-filled evening with the contestants while promoting his upcoming movie Jagga Jasoos. The Nach Baliye 8 finalists were also joined by previous winners Jay Bhanushali and Mahii Vij and Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aamir Ali, who delivered blockbuster performances. The judges' panel comprising Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis also cheered for the winners.
Recommend a dulhan for Ranbir Kapoor in the replies below! #NachBaliye8Finalepic.twitter.com/5SlcnsZe5A— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 25, 2017
If your TV isn't on right now, then it should be. We are about to announce the winners of #NachBaliye8! #NachBaliye8Finalepic.twitter.com/bkCKjrOnNV— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 25, 2017
Look who just showed up on the #NachBaliye8Finale! pic.twitter.com/3h69go3WtW— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) June 25, 2017
Nach Baliye 8 had kicked off in April with 10 celebrity couples participating. Over the episodes, the finalists beat out the list of participants comprising Ashka Goradia and Brent Goble, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim; Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot; Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, and Pritam Singh and Amanjjot Singh, to reach the finale.
Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on July 8 and will reportedly fly to Europe for a vacation.