MOM's O Sona Tere Liye: Sridevi-Sajal Ali's Bond Will Melt Your Heart

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT MOM: A still from the song O Sona Tere Liye New Delhi: Highlights The song has been sung by A R Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati The beautiful lyrics have been written by Irshad Kamil MOM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7 O Sona Tere Liye depicts the relationship between Sridevi and Sajal Ali in the film. In the song, Sajal Ali is seen trying to rediscover who she was before the fateful incident occurred and Sridevi plays the supportive and patient mother. The soulful song has been sung by A R Rahman and Shashaa Tirupati. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been written by Irshad Kamil.



In MOM, Sridevi plays the role of protagonist, a mother, who seeks revenge for injustice done to her daughter. The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.



MOM is Sridevi's 300th film. The film has been co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Mukesh Talreja, Naresh Agarwal and Gautam Jain.



Apart from Hindi, MOM will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.



MOM is scheduled to release in theatres on July 7.



Sridevi's last Bollywood venture was Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish, which was her first movie after a gap of 15 years. She won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in the film. Sridevi was last seen in 2015 Tamil movie Puli.





