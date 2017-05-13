Modi Government Following 'Soft' Policy On Pakistan: Shiv Sena

The Punjab unit of the Shiv Sena today accused the BJP-led NDA government of "going the Congress way" as regards its Pakistan policy vis-a-vis the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.The Shiv Sena, a coalition partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he himself was "following" the same "soft" policy on Pakistan, which he used to criticise during the Congress-led UPA regime.Talking to reporters here, Punjab Sena president Sanjiv Ghanauli and senior vice-president Rajesh Palta said it appeared that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was dearer to the Modi government than its professed patriotic love for the country.They accused the government of "doing nothing" even after the abduction and killing of a young Army officer by terrorists in the Valley, open firing during the funeral of a terrorist and the beheading of two jawans by the Pakistani army.The Sena will hold an emergency meeting in Amritsar on May 21 to finalise the details of a protest march from Amritsar to Chandigarh to protest the killing of Hindu leaders in the state and the culprits roaming freely.There will be another march to the Attari border to protest Pakistan-sponsored terrorists vitiating the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.The Sena also plans to honour the families of security forces personnel killed during Operation Blue Star in 1984, when the Army stormed into the Golden Temple to flush out pro-Khalistani terrorists holed up inside, the two leaders informed.