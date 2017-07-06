MIG-23 Aircraft Crashes In Rajasthan, Second In 48 Hours For Indian Air Force

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-23 aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur in the second such incident reported in 48 hours. Both pilots ejected safely before the aircraft went down in the Balesar area.The aircraft was on a routine training mission. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.On Tuesday, an Air Force chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) involved in flood rescue, went missing in a deep ravine in Arunachal Pradesh.Reports suggested that its debris was spotted yesterday but the Air Force has not confirmed it. The helicopter had been on multiple sorties to evacuate people stranded after massive landslides caused by heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh.In May, two pilots died after a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet crashed near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.