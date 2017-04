MCD Election Result 2017 LIVE: Counting Today

MCD Election Result 2017: This year, the polls saw a turnout of 54 per cent last Sunday.

Here are the live updates of the MCD Elections 2017:

The results of the crucial 2017 municipal elections in Delhi will be declared today, three days after voting took place in 270 wards across the three civic bodies - North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The overall turnout was recorded at 54 per cent , almost the same as the 2012 elections. While the BJP seeks to retain the municipal bodies for a third consecutive term, the AAP and the Congress hope to wrest control from them. Other parties which contested the election also include Swaraj India, the political arm of Swaraj Abhiyan - co-founded by activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan.Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP , which decided to field fresh faces instead of incumbent legislators. The results are also crucial for the AAP, as rivals have pegged the polls as a report card of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's two year rule in Delhi. The Congress, which saw its prominent city leaders quit ahead of the polls, hopes to make a significant impact after failing to win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and 2015 assembly elections in Delhi.