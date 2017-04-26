MCD Election Result 2017 LIVE: Counting Today

The results of the crucial 2017 municipal elections in Delhi will be declared today, three days after voting took place in 270 wards across the three civic bodies - North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The overall turnout was recorded at 54 per cent, almost the same as the 2012 elections. While the BJP seeks to retain the municipal bodies for a third consecutive term, the AAP and the Congress hope to wrest control from them. Other parties which contested the election also include Swaraj India, the political arm of Swaraj Abhiyan - co-founded by activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan.
Exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the BJP, which decided to field fresh faces instead of incumbent legislators. The results are also crucial for the AAP, as rivals have pegged the polls as a report card of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's two year rule in Delhi. The Congress, which saw its prominent city leaders quit ahead of the polls, hopes to make a significant impact after failing to win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and 2015 assembly elections in Delhi.
The counting of votes begins at 8 AM.
On Sunday, polling had not taken place in two wards -- Maujpur in east Delhi and Sarai Pipal Thala in north Delhi -- where a candidate each of the Samajwadi Party died.
In the elections this year, a total of 2,537 candidates were in the fray for the 104 seats each of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 64 seats of the East Delhi Municipal Congress.
As Delhi gears up for counting of votes for MCD Elections this year, arrangements have been made at 35 centres across the area.
16 ballot counting centres have been set up for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, six for the East Delhi Municipal corporation, and 13 for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
