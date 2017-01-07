Mayawati's BSP Releases Third List Of 100 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday released its third list of 100 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. The list includes candidates for seats that will go to polls in the fourth and fifth phases.The BSP has, now, announced 300 candidates for the 403-member assembly.The BSP has fielded Surendra Singh Verma from Barabanki Sadar, Mohammad Mubassir Khan from Dariyabad, VP Singh from Kursi and Kamla Prasad from Haidergarh.BSP chief Mayawati has cleared the name of Thakur Prasad Yadav for Saraini in Rae Bareli, Vivek Singh from Unchahaar, Shyam Sunder Bharti from Bachranva, Manish Singh from Harchandpur, Shahbaaz Khan from Rae Bareli and Brijlal Pasi from Salon.Candidates have also been announced for Unnao Sadar, Balrampur, Lalitpur Sadar, Jehanabad, Rampur Khas, Fatehpur, Hamirpur Rath, Mahoba Sadar, Chitkrakoot, Balrampur and Pratapgarh.Earlier, Ms Mayawati presided over a marathon meeting of party office-bearers, leaders, legislators, MPs and party candidates where she told them to fan out in their respective constituencies and work for the BSP's victory.She also asked her party leaders to expose the Samajwadi Party government on lawlessness and the centre on demonetisation.