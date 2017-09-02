Massive Landslide On Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway, Vehicles Buried

The incident took place near Dhalli Tunnel which is close to Shimla.

Updated: September 02, 2017 16:32 IST
204 Shares
A huge portion of the hill comes down sweeping away many cars parked on the road

New Delhi:  A massive landslide took place on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway today, burying parked vehicles on the road under debris. 

A video of the incident, released by news agency ANI, shows a portion of the hill collapsing and sweeping away many cars which were on the road. It's not yet clear if there were people inside the vehicles.

ANI reports traffic movement in the area has been hit.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video of the landslide:

 

