Massive Landslide On Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway, Vehicles Buried

A video of the incident, released by news agency ANI, shows a portion of the hill collapsing and sweeping away many cars which were on the road. It's not yet clear if there were people inside the vehicles.
The incident took place near Dhalli Tunnel which is close to Shimla.
ANI reports traffic movement in the area has been hit.
More details are awaited.
Watch the video of the landslide:
#WATCH: Massive landslide on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway near Dhalli Tunnel, vehicles buried under debris. Traffic movement affected pic.twitter.com/8e02eXE0C4ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017