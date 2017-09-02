Massive Landslide On Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway, Vehicles Buried

A huge portion of the hill comes down sweeping away many cars parked on the road

#WATCH: Massive landslide on Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway near Dhalli Tunnel, vehicles buried under debris. Traffic movement affected pic.twitter.com/8e02eXE0C4 ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

A massive landslide took place on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway today, burying parked vehicles on the road under debris.A video of the incident, released by news agency ANI, shows a portion of the hill collapsing and sweeping away many cars which were on the road. It's not yet clear if there were people inside the vehicles.The incident took place near Dhalli Tunnel which is close to Shimla.ANI reports traffic movement in the area has been hit.More details are awaited.