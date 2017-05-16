Many States Reel Under Heatwave, Uttar Pradesh's Banda Records 47 Degree Celsius

Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature of 47 degrees Celsius on Monday as most parts of the country reeled under severe heatwave conditions.Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in the national capital. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.However, areas under Palam, Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 45.4, 44.5, 44.5, 43.7 degrees Celsius respectively, said a MeT department official.The minimum temperature settled at 28.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the official said.Uttarakhand recorded one of the hottest days this season with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.Dehradun in the Garhwal region recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, while Pantnagar in the Kumaon belt touched a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.Dehradun's temperature was five degrees above normal for this time of the season.Some parts of Uttar Pradesh reeled under heatwave with Banda being the hottest place at 47 degrees Celsius.Day temperatures rose "appreciably" in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions.The desert state of Rajasthan sizzled under a scorching sun. Churu remained the hottest place in the state by recording a high of 46 degrees Celsius.Churu was followed by Srigangangar which registered the day temperature at 45 degrees Celsius.Among other places, Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, while Bikaner registered a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius.Isolated areas in Bikaner division received light rain.The mercury maintained its rising trend in lower hills of Himachal Pradesh and Una in the Shivalik foothills was the hottest in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.Sundernagar and Nahan recorded a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius and 36.3 degrees Celsius respectively. They are followed by Bhuntar at 35.3 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala 33.2, Solan 33, Shimla 27.8, Kalpa 23.8 and Manali 22.2 degrees Celsius.The maximum temperatures stayed three to five degrees above normal at most of places.Hot weather conditions prevailed in Bihar too with the mercury shooting up to 42.6 degrees Celsius in Gaya.Patna too registered a slight increase in the day's maximum temperature at 38.1 degrees Celsius.Odisha too sizzled as the blistering heat intensified and Balangir recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius. It was the hottest place in the state, where five persons have died so far due to sunstroke.Balangir was followed by Jharsuguda, which recorded 46 degrees Celsius, while the mercury shot up to 45.8 degrees at Hirakud, 45.7 at Sambalpur, 45.3 at Titlagarh, 45 at Sonepur, 44.7 at Angul, and 44.2 degrees Celsius at Bhawanipatna.Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Cuttack city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 deg C and 40 deg C respectively, the met office said.The heat toll in Odisha this summer stood at five - three in Angul district and one each in Balangir and Bargarh districts, according to the Special Relief Commissioner's office.Parts of Telangana continued to reel under intense heat with Adilabad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius.Nalgonda district recorded the maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhadrachalam with 44 degrees, Ramagundam and Khammam with 43.6 degrees each.The maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 39 degrees Celsius, it said.