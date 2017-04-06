A Manmohan Singh Cameo As GST Bills Are Cleared In Parliament

The Rajya Sabha has passed four GST or Goods and Services Tax bills without amendments setting the stage for the government to launch on July 1, the country's biggest tax reform since Independence.Just before the bills were voted on after a two-day debate in the upper house, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh intervened and asked his party the Congress not to seek changes in them to "maintain consensus and federal agreement."Without the support of the Congress, which is the largest party in the Rajya Sabha, amendments moved by other opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Left were voted down.If changes to the bills had been approved by the House today, it would have been more embarrassment than worry for the government, which is in a minority in the Rajya Sabha. Because they are Money Bills, the Rajya Sabha's changes would not have been binding on the Lok Sabha or Lower House to which the bills would then have returned. The Lok Sabha can choose to accept or reject changes in Money Bills.The Congress stakes claim to the mega tax reform as the party that first initiated it when it was in power at the centre under Dr Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister.The party said during the discussions in parliament that it did not agree with several provisions in four bills passed today. But its major objection, along with other parties, was to the bills being presented as Money Bills, which it, alleges, undermines the Rajya Sabha.The four bills passed today - the Central GST bill, the Integrated GST bill, the Union Territories GST bill and the compensation law - have already been cleared by the Lok Sabha, where the government has a big majority, last week. Now a state GST bill will be presented in state assemblies for their approval.The government missed an earlier GST launch deadline on April 1 and now must implement the reform in July 1. GST is a unified tax that will subsume all indirect taxes.