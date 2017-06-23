Man Opens Fire Outside Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Killed By Mob

An angry mob killed an unidentified man and went on a rampage outside Jamia Masjid in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar after he opened fire during the night-long congregational prayers at the mosque in the old city late on Thursday evening. Witnesses said three people were injured in the firing.News agency Press Trust of India added that a group of people had earlier spotted the man taking photographs outside the mosque. When they tried to catch the man, he pulled out his pistol and fired shots that injured three persons. But the people did not let him escape, stripped him before killing him. They turned their ire at police pickets in the area and destroyed them.Police reinforcements were rushed to the area to restore normalcy.The police said they had not been able to identify the dead man so far.The fresh round of street violence in the old city came just a day ahead of a call for protests from Kashmiri separatist leaders. This is to protest the death of a protester in police action in Kashmir's Pulwama district when stone throwers tried to distract security forces during an operation. Police later said the protester killed in the firing had a track record of stone throwing.Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in this six-hour long operation and an Army officer injured.As a precautionary measure, the administration has ordered restrictions on movement of people in areas under seven police stations beginning Friday morning.