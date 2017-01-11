Mamata Banerjee Says PM Narendra Modi Has 'Criminal Brain'

Political discourse reached a new low on Tuesday with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "He has a criminal brain. Only conspiracy, conspiracy, conspiracy."BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya did not follow Michelle Obama's strategy of 'they go low, we go high'. He said, "I think Mamata Banerjee is a psychiatric case."The ugly exchange came on a day when Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay continued to be quizzed by the CBI at Bhubaneswar in the Rose Valley chit fund case. His arrest has been called "vendetta politics by Trinamool." Enforcement Directorate suspects he benefitted financially from the chit fund company.The sword crossing is going down the ranks as well. Trinamool lawmaker Mahua Moitra has filed an FIR against BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo for outraging her modesty by word or gesture.During a recent TV debate on national TV, Mr Supriyo had said to Ms Moitra, "Mahua, are you on mahua?" In other words, Ms Moitra are you drunk? 'Mahua' is country liquor that tribals make and drink from the 'mahua' flower."I found it extremely offensive," Ms Moitra said. Babul Supriyo said it was childish. But he slapped a Rs 25 crore defamation case against her and Saugata Roy, Trinamool MP, for misreporting about his links with the Rose Valley group.Mr Supriyo has also filed a defamation case against Tapas Pal, the other TMC lawmaker who has been arrested in the Rose Valley scam. But curiously, the amount he has sought from Mr Pal is Rs 5 crore only. "He is an old friend," Mr Supriyo said.But that was not the end of the drama. Late Tuesday evening, a Trinamool councillor at Jadavpur filed a complaint against Rahul Sinha, BJP National secretary, for his derogatory comments on Tapas Pal."Mr Pal had said he would get women raped in his village. Now he is getting raped by the police," Mr Sinha had said on Saturday. On Monday, he withdrew his comment at a press conference. But the issue has not gone down will with the Trinamool. Hence the FIR against Mr Rahul Sinha.