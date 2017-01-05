Maharashtra Government Gives Mayor's Bungalow On Lease For Bal Thackeray Memorial

Maharashtra government has given the Mayor's bungalow at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on a 30 years lease for a memorial of the late Bal Thackeray, the Shiv Sena founder.According to an ordinance issued by Urban Development Department on Tuesday to amend the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the commissioner was empowered, with the sanction of corporation, to grant any immovable property belonging to the corporation for the purpose of Thackeray memorial.Sena MP Vinayak Raut made announcement of government decision at a party meeting today.He told PTI that the Mayor's bungalow and adjoining premises will be handed over to Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Trust which is headed by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray."The memorial project will be planned in such a way that heritage structure on the premises is unchanged. Details will be decided later," he said.