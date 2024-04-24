Have Not Given Poll Ticket Offer To Uddhav Thackeray Aide: Eknath Shinde

"I am neither in touch with Milind Narvekar nor have I given him any offer," Chief Minister said (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has clarified that he is neither in touch with Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar nor has he given him an offer to contest Lok Sabha polls from any seat.

The assertion by Mr Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, came in the backdrop of speculations that Narvekar has been given an offer to contest Lok Sabha polls from a seat in Mumbai.

"I am neither in touch with Milind Narvekar nor have I given him any offer (to contest polls). He is with (Shiv Sena) UBT. I give him good wishes and he should stay happy," the CM told a news channel.

Once known to be a powerful figure in the undivided Shiv Sena, Mr Narvekar is a key aide of Mr Thackeray.

