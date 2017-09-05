As Metro Rolls Out, Yogi Adityanath Says Lucknow Now 'Smart City': 10 Facts

The metro services in Lucknow was flagged off by Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Rajnath Singh.

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened Lucknow Metro this afternoon. The 8.5 km stretch will be open for public from Wednesday. In his address, the Chief Minister said the state is exploring the possibility of opening metro services in at least eight other cities, including Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. "I devote this metro service to Vajpayeeji," he said, referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha.