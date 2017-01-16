Collapse
Low Representation Of Women In RSS, Says Senior BJP Leader LK Advani

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 16, 2017 02:28 IST
LK Advani suggested that RSS should include more women in its ranks. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  Senior BJP leader LK Advani on Sunday suggested that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should include more women in its ranks.

Heaping praise on the organisation 'Prajapita Brahma Kumaris' for placing women in lead positions in its hierarchy at a function, Mr Advani said "I have not seen any other organisation like this which is mainly led by women. It is really amazing."

He also pointed out that the RSS comprises of more men and the representation of women is low.

"It is quite difficult and not very easy. The organisation I was referring to is Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh where mainly boys join during their childhood. Females also have a small representation," the 89-year-old leader said.

He was speaking at the 48th ascension anniversary of spiritual leader Pitashri Brahma, the founder of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.
 

